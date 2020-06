Skopje, 11 June 2020 (MIA) – Police officers yesterday found 142 migrants in a truck on the Gevgelija-Skopje highway, the Interior Ministry said Thursday.

The vehicle had Bulgarian register plates.

The migrants were taken into police custody at a station near the Bogorodica border crossing with Greece.

Charges will be filed after evidence is collected, said the press release.

The migrants have been taken to the Vinojug transit center near Gevgelija.