Police find 80 migrants in truck at Negotino-Gradsko road

Skopje, 16 August 2020 (MIA) – Police officers found 80 migrants in a truck at the Negotino-Gradsko regional road on Saturday.

“Police officers stopped the Skopje-registered truck at the Negotino-Gradsko regional road. The 20-year-old driver from the Skopje village of Vizbegovo fled the scene but was soon found and detained. During the truck inspection, the officers found 80 migrants, of whom 79 from Pakistan and one from Eritrea,” the Ministry of Interior said in a press release.

Criminal charges have been pressed against the driver for crime “migrant smuggling”, whereas the migrants have been transferred to the reception-transit center in Gevgelija.