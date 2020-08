Skopje, 22 August 2020 (MIA) – Police officers found 55 migrants early on Saturday at a local road near the Strumica village of Tri Vodi.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the migrants were transported in an Iveco truck with no license plates. The truck driver fled the scene together with the migrants after spotting the police, but the 55 migrants were found after police searched the area.

A public prosecutor has been notified and measures are taken to clear up the case.