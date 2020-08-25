Police find 44 migrants near Kumanovo

Skopje, 24 August 2020 (MIA) – Police officers found on Sunday (Aug. 23) 44 migrants in a village near Kumanovo, the Interior Ministry said in a press release Monday.

“On August 23, at 06:40, police officers searched the house of a resident of the Kumanovo village of Vaksince after a warrant for his arrest was issued. They failed to find the fugitive, but discovered in his home 44 migrants (25 from Pakistan, 14 from Afghanistan, 3 from Bangladesh and 2 from Somalia). 16 of the migrans are under the age of 18,” the press release read.

Migrants have been transferred to the Gevgelija transit center and the police are taking measures to clear up the case.