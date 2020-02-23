0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesCrimeCrime.Portal

Police find 43 migrants in truck near Vaksince

Police discovered 43 migrants from Bangladesh in a truck in the area near the village of Vaksince and arrested the 29-year-old driver on Saturday evening.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 23 February 2020 13:48
Back to top button
Close
Close