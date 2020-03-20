Police find 25 migrants in vehicle near Sveti Nikole

Skopje, 20 March 2020 (MIA) – Police found early Friday 25 migrants from Afghanistan and Pakistan in a vehicle near the town of Sveti Nikole.

The police carried out a routine inspection of a Skopje-registered vehicle “Opel Vivaro”, driven by a 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old female co-passenger, both from Skopje.

Twenty-five migrants from Afghanistan and Pakistan were found during the inspection. They have been transferred to the Sveti Nikole police station for further processing, the MoI said in a press release.