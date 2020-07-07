Police find 211 migrants near Gevgelija, detain driver

Skopje, 7 July 2020 (MIA) – Police officers found 211 migrants from Bangladesh and Pakistan in a truck in village Stojakovo near Gevgelija late on Monday.

“Police officers stopped the truck when it joined regional road Gevgelija-Bogdanci. During the inspection, they found 211 migrants, of whom 144 from Bangladesh and 67 from Pakistan, including 63 minors,” the Ministry of Interior said in a press release.

The migrants have been transferred to the Gevgelija reception-transit center for further processing, while the 27-year-old driver from Skopje has been detained.