Skopje, 27 June 2020 (MIA) – Police officers found late Friday 17 migrants – two from Pakistan, one from Somalia, five from Iran and nine from Afghanistan – at Strumica-Shtip road near Radovish.

“A vehicle with Tetovo register places was found nearby, which the migrants said was used for their transport,” the Ministry of Interior said in a press release.

The migrants have been transferred to the Gevgelija transit center for further processing. Investigation in the case is ongoing.