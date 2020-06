Skopje, 18 June 2020 (MIA) – A 40-year-old and a 27-year-old Gevgelija citizens have been charged with migrant smuggling after police found 142 illegal migrants in a truck at the Gevgelija-Skopje motorway.

The Bulgarian-registered truck initially failed to stop when signaled by the police patrol but later did so, with the driver feeling the scene.

During inspection, police officers found 142 migrants, who were then taken for further processing, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release.