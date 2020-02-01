0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesCrimeCrime.PortalPolitics

Police find 14 migrants in vehicle at Gevgelija-Demir Kapija motorway

Police officers found 14 migrants during an inspection of a vehicle at the Gevgelija-Demir Kapija motorway and arrested the 25-year-old driver from the Skopje village of Studenichani.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 1 February 2020 11:45
