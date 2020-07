Negotino, 31 July 2020 (MIA) – Police found 11 migrants from Bangladesh in two vehicles at the Gevgelija-Negotino motorway on Thursday.

The migrants were found during an inspection of a “BMW” driven by a 46-year-old man and a “Volkswagen Phaeton” driven by a 37-year-old man, both from the Veles village of Buzalkovo.

The migrants have been transferred to the Gevgelija-based reception-transit center for further processing.

Investigation in the case is underway, said the Veles police sector.