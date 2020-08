Skopje, 2 August 2020 (MIA) – Police found 10 migrants from Pakistan, Syria and Bangladesh in a Skopje-registered vehicle at the Slupchane-Vaksince road late on Saturday.

The police officers signaled the driver to stop the vehicle but he failed to do so. They later found it by the side of the road, the driver fled the scene and left the migrants behind.

The migrants have been transferred to the Tabanovce reception-transit center for further processing.

Investigation in the case is underway.