Police find 10 migrants at Kumanovo-Tabanovce motorway

Skopje, 29 June 2020 (MIA) – A 36-year-old man from Ship was arrested Sunday evening at the Kumanovo-Tabanovce motorway, under suspicion of smuggling migrants, the Interior Ministry said in a press release Monday.

The suspect fled the scene after police officers tried to stop the passenger vehicle he was driving.

“However, they managed to capture him and spotted 10 migrants at the nearby rail tracks. Seven of them escaped, but three, aged 23, 30 and 29, coming from Bangladesh, Yemen and Syria respectively, were detained and transferred to the Tabanovce transit center,” the press release read.