Police discover 21 migrants, some of them minors, in vehicle

Skopje, 9 September 2020 (MIA) – Kumanovo police early on Wednesday in a vehicle discovered 21 migrants, including 10 minors.

The driver, a 70-year-old man from Shtip, has been arrested.

The Interior Ministry said Wednesday in a statement that the driver of a Renault Espace didn’t stop when told by police officers to pull over at around 1:00 am near the Kumanovo village of Matejche.

The vehicle was intercepted shortly after. It carried 21 migrants from Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Of those, 10 were minors, said the MoI.

The migrants have been admitted to the Tabanovce Transit Center.