Police detects 680 illegal migrants at Bogorodica border crossing

Gevgelija, 11 June 2020 (MIA) – The police detected 878 illegal migrants over the past nine days, 680 of whom at the Bogorodica border crossing, said Additional Deputy Minister of Interior Slavjanka Petrovska on Thursday.

“142 illegal migrants were detected in a single operation a few days ago. The trafficker has been identified and criminal charges will be pressed,” said Petrovska and added that the country is still facing the illegal migration challenge.

She noted that special emphasis should be put on the fight against illegal migration especially due to the increased risk of the coronavirus transmission.