Police check up on 3,252 people in self-isolation because of coronavirus

Skopje, 20 March 2020 (MIA) – Across the country, there are 3,787 people in self-isolation because of the coronavirus, Interior Minister Nakje Chulev told a press conference on Friday.

In the past 24 hours, he added, police conducted compliance checks on 3,252 people ordered to self- isolate.

As a result, 39 criminal charges have been filed for breaching coronavirus self-isolation rules and one report submitted to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, so far, Chulev noted.

He pointed out that as of Friday, 215 people on the territory of Skopje have been ordered to self-isolate, whereas 349 people have been ordered into self-isolation on the territory of the country.

In addition, Chulev noted that in the past 24 hours police conducted spot checks on 81 public buildings on the territory of Skopje, of which three have failed to comply with government decisions.

On the territory of the country, police conducted spot checks on 462 public buildings in the past 24 hours, of which six have failed to comply with government decisions.

Appropriate measures and activities have been taken.

The IPA provided on Friday protective equipment for members of police forces, including 900 reusable face masks, as well as hand gloves and hand sanitizers.

The Interior Minister thanked for the equipment, noting a tender has been lodged for procurement of protective equipment for members of police services.