Police bust gang smuggling cocaine from Papua New Guinea to Australia

Sydney, 1 August 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Police have seized cocaine worth more than 80 million Australian dollars (57 million US dollars) which was set to be smuggled from Papua New Guinea (PNG) to Australia by an international drug syndicate, authorities said on Saturday.

The gang planned to use a light plane flying at low altitude to carry 500 kilograms of the illegal drug into Australia from PNG, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a statement.

Police said they had charged five men in Australia who allegedly had links to Italian organized crime over the smuggling operation.

A Cessna light plane from northern Australia flew last Sunday to a remote landing strip in PNG where it was loaded up with cocaine.

But police believe the weight of the drugs led to the plane crashing on take off. The Australian pilot presented himself to the Australian consulate in PNG where he was arrested by local police.

Police investigated and found 28 bags filled with cocaine. Arrests were also made in PNG where it is the country’s largest drug bust.