Police arrest members of crime group selling cocaine

Skopje, 6 September 2020 (MIA) – Police officers took into custody on Saturday evening five members of a criminal group involved in procurement and distribution of cocaine.

Arrests were made in several cities throughout the country, including in Skopje, Interior Ministry spokesperson Toni Angelovski told a press conference on Sunday.

All five perpetrators are male, aged 22-49.

“They were buying and reselling cocaine at prices spanning Mden 3,000-5,000 per gram in multiple locations throughout North Macedonia, including Skopje, Kumanovo, Tetovo, Kavadarci and Veles,” Angelovski said.

Case-related evidence was recovered during searches made prior to arrests, he told reporters, adding that detainees will appear at court on Sunday.

“The Interior Ministry continues to take measures to combat illegal drug trafficking and other criminal activities,” Angelovski stressed.