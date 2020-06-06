Police arrest 155 for curfew violation, 481 fined for not wearing masks

Skopje, 6 June 2020 (MIA) – In the first 24 hours after the reinstatement of restrictive measures, police registered 481 violations of the mandatory face covering measure, and 155 people were taken into custody out of 203 people caught breaking the curfew.

722 people were ordered to self-isolate and 185 signed self-isolation orders in the past 24 hours in North Macedonia, the Interior Ministry said Saturday.

Also, during police controls, no one was registered breaking stay-at-home orders, said the press release.