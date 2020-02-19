0_Macedonia.PortalCrimeCrime.Portal

Police anti-narcotics operation in village Krushopek

A police operation against illicit trafficking of narcotics is ongoing in the village of Krushopek in Saraj municipality on the outskirts of Skopje, the Ministry of Interior has told MIA.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 19 February 2020 19:01
