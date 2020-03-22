Police: 77 charges for violation of self-isolation measure

Skopje, 22 March 2020 (MIA) – The Interior Ministry (MoI) so far has pressed 77 criminal charges in line with two articles of the Criminal Code, namely ‘transmitting infectious diseases’ and ‘failing to comply with health regulations during epidemic’.

“Five special reports have been sent to the competent prosecutor’s offices, and ten misdemeanor charges have been pressed in line with the Law on Criminal Offenses against Public Order and Peace,” said the MoI on Sunday.

604 people have been ordered to self-isolate and 6,662 citizens have signed self-isolation statements.

According to the MoI’s press release, 110 cases have been reported of violation of the self-isolation orders.

“Police officers have inspected a total of 1,357 establishments and other facilities so far. There were 17 cases reported of violations of the government measures, and six charges regarding failure to comply with health regulations were filed,” stated the press release.