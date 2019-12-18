Poles protest government plan to impose control on judges

Warsaw, 18 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Thousands took to the streets of Polish cities late Wednesday to protest legislation that broadens disciplinary liability of judges, which critics fear would harm judicial independence.

In Warsaw, several thousand protesters gathered in front of the parliament building, holding Polish and EU flags and chanting “Free courts” and “We will win.”

Similar protests are being held in nearly 200 cities across Poland and abroad, organizers said. The demonstrations were coordinated by associations of judges, prosecutors and barristers as well as grass-roots non-governmental organizations.

At issue is a bill submitted by lawmakers from the governing conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party to allow dismissals and other disciplinary action against judges who question the legality of judicial appointments.

Opponents say such control over the employment of judges could be used by the government to infringe on judicial independence and remove judges whose views run counter to the governing majority.

Judges could also be disciplined if they apply the constitution or EU law directly, circumventing the controversial legislative reforms.

The legislation could be used to take the selection of the head of the Supreme Court out of the hands of its judges, giving it to Poland’s sitting president.

Poland might need to leave the European Union if it adopts the legislation, the Supreme Court said in an opinion published on Tuesday. The incompatibility of the bill with EU law was also underlined by the parliament’s legal office.

The legislation is to be debated by the lower house on Thursday.

The European Commission has already announced it will scrutinize the legislation, in particular its compliance with EU law regarding judicial independence, commission spokesman Christian Wigand said on Monday.

The commission has already referred Poland to the Court of Justice of the EU regarding the disciplinary regime for judges currently in place.

PiS has been at loggerheads with the EU over its controversial reforms of the judiciary ever since it came to power in 2015. The party presents Poland’s judicial system as tainted by the communist state, self-serving and corrupt.