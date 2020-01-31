Poland signs off on purchase of 32 F-35 fighter jets from US

Poland has sealed a billion-dollar deal for the purchase of 32 F-35 fighter jets from the United States, with Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak inking the contract on Friday in the eastern city of Deblin.

“This is an important day for the Polish air force, for the security of Poland, but also for security in our part of Europe,” President Andrzej Duda said before the signing ceremony at the Polish Air Force Academy.

The arms deal, worth 4.6 billion dollars, was proposed as part of a Polish Defence Ministry plan released in 2017 to modernize the country’s air force.

The first of the F-35s are due to be used to train Polish pilots in the United States and will be stationed in Poland beginning in 2026, news agency PAP reported.

During Duda’s visit to Washington in June, US President Donald Trump honoured his Polish guest by having a F-35 jet fly over the White House. US lawmakers gave the green light for the purchase of the jets in September.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki pointed out that Poland is still partly dependent on Russian fighter planes but is modernizing its air force as a “full and reliable NATO member.”

“This means that the shadow of Russian dominance in this part of Europe, which we rid ourselves of 30 years ago, is retreating even further from Poland.”

The United States welcomed the jet deal’s signing.

“We commend President Duda, Prime Minister Morawieckim, and the Polish government’s commitment to continue modernizing Poland‘s military,” US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.