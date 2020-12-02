Poland eyes starting Covid-19 vaccination in February

Poland hopes to start the process of vaccinating its population against the novel coronavirus in February and will make the vaccine voluntary and free of charge, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Wednesday.

The vaccine will consist of two doses. Poland, a country of 38 million inhabitants, has so far ordered some 45 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, the prime minister said.

Priority for the vaccinations will be given to health-care workers, senior citizens over 60 years of age, the uniformed services as well as nursing-home patients.

Vaccinations will be conducted in general practitioner’s offices, mobile vaccine stations as well as back-up Covid-19 hospitals, Morawiecki said.

An information campaign will be launched this month to encourage vaccinations.

Morawiecki estimated the cost of the vaccination programme for the state at some 5 billion-10 billion zlotys (1.35 billion-2.7 billion dollars).

Earlier on Wednesday, Poland officially surpassed the threshold of 1 million coronavirus infections, according to the data from the Health Ministry.

Another 13,800 coronavirus cases were reported on Wednesday, alongside over 600 fatalities. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Poland has recorded a Covid-19 death toll of over 18,200. The number of active coronavirus cases currently stands at over 370,000.