Poland cannot exclude postponing presidential election, minister says

Poland is not considering at present delaying the presidential election set for May 10, but the situation related to the coronavirus epidemic is dynamic and such a possibility cannot be excluded, government officials said on Saturday.

“For now such a decision has not been taken, which does not mean it can be excluded,” Deputy Interior Minister Pawel Szefernaker told RMF FM broadcaster.

“The election is in two months. We will see. The coming days will be crucial,” he said.

“No one is thinking about the presidential election. Everyone is thinking how to stop the epidemic,” the official said.

At present there is no formal ground for delaying the election, government spokesperson Piotr Mueller said on Saturday.

In accordance to the Polish law, in order to postpone the election a state of emergency or a state of natural disaster would need to be declared.

To contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, Poland decided to re-introduce controls on borders with Schengen countries and ban entry to foreigners. It also closed select stores in shopping malls and banned congregations of more than 50 persons.

International passenger air and train travel will be suspended for 14 days as of Sunday. Schools and universities have already been closed.

To date, Poland has recorded 84 cases of the novel coronavirus, including two casualties.