Poland brings back over 100 tons of gold reserves from England

Warsaw, 26 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Poland has brought back to the country some 100 tons of its gold reserves worth approximately 18.3 billion zloty (4.7 billion dollars), central bank chief Adam Glapinski said on Monday.

The gold was transported from the Bank of England, where Poland has been keeping the vast majority of its gold reserves since after World War II.

The commodity was returned to Poland in eight instalments of a thousand gold bars each. The bullion landed at the Warsaw and Poznan airports and was later transported to central banks vaults across the country.

Poland’s central bank currently owns 228.6 tons of gold as part of its reserve assets, of which 105 tons are now stored in its vaults, according to a statement from the bank.

The central bank increased its holdings by 125.7 tons in the years 2018-19, the bank said.