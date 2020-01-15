ArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

Poetry reading to mark 100th anniversary of Slavko Janevski’s birth

The Slavko Janevski Foundation will host Wednesday at 19:30 at Skopje's KIC Cultural Information Center a poetry reading to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Slavko Janevski's birth. 

15 January 2020
