Poetry reading to honor Blazhe Koneski

Skopje, 20 December 2019 (MIA) – The Macedonian Writers Association will host Language is our Homeland, a poetry reading in honor of Blazhe Koneski, at 7 pm.

Reading Koneski’s poems, along with their own poetry, will be Zoran Anchevski, Katica Kjulavkova, Ivan Dzheparoski, Kristina Nikolovska, Vladimir Martinovski, Violeta Tancheva Zlateva, Tihomir Janchovski, Suzana V. Spasovska, and Snezhana Stojchevska. The MWA will include Lidija Dimkovska, too, by reading a letter she wrote.

Prilep and Nebregovo, Koneski’s birthplace, honored the 98th anniversary of his birth (Dec. 19, 1921) yesterday.

Blazhe Koneski (1921-1993) is one of the founders of the standard Macedonian language. He was also a poet and writer of nonfiction and essays.

Skopje's Faculty of Philology carries his name.