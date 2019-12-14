0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

PM Zaev takes part in large clean-up action

Everyone is entitled to a healthy environment, and it's everyone's duty to promote and protect the environment and nature in their local community, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev who took part on Saturday in a large clean-up action involving public administration employees and members of the initiative 'Ne bidi gjubre'. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 14 December 2019 14:46

