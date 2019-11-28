PM Zaev: Spiritual damage by football fans far greater than theater’s material damage

Поврзани вести
Ohrid’s Ali Pasha Mosque opens after reconstruction
28 November 2019 17:58
Helsinki Committee marks 25th anniversary
28 November 2019 16:41
President Pendarovski receives credentials of new Croatian Ambassador Tiganj
28 November 2019 15:36
Pendarovski: Efforts made to make sure Spain ratifies NATO protocol soon
28 November 2019 15:19
Industrial production notes 4,2% increase in October
28 November 2019 14:34
MISA to focus on digital transformation of administrative processes in 2020
28 November 2019 14:30
Провери го и оваClose
-
Witnesses: 17 killed in anti-government protests in Iraqi city28 November 2019 15:31
-
South Korea: North used large multiple rocket launcher in Thurs test28 November 2019 15:25
-
Signing of agreement on construction of Oslomej photovoltaic power plant28 November 2019 15:21