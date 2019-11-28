0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

PM Zaev: Spiritual damage by football fans far greater than theater’s material damage

The material damage done at the Macedonian National Theater (MNT) is close to 4,000 euros. Someone has to be held accountable, not only for the material, but also for the spiritual damage, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Thursday speaking at a Q&A session in Parliament.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 28 November 2019 16:36
