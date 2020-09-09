PM Zaev, OSCE’s Koja discuss resumption of cooperation in key areas

Skopje, 9 September 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Wednesday met with the Head of the OSCE Mission to Skopje, Ambassador Clemens Koja to discuss resumption of the years-long cooperation in several key areas, Zaev’s office said.

Zaev and Koja also discussed current developments in the country after the July 15 early parliamentary polls and the formation of the new government.

“Zaev underscored that the second term is an excellent opportunity for the government in the next four years to continue to implement the joint priorities, NATO and EU membership, improve good neighborly relations, be committed to effective rule of law and overall reform implementation,” said the press release.

They agreed that the cooperation with the OSCE Mission would continue in several areas aimed at improving inter-ethnic relations, police reform and reform of the security service, media freedom, electoral reforms, integrated education, and human rights and anti-discrimination.

Furthermore, Zaev and Koja shared views on challenges in handling the COVID-19 and the measures taken at national and local level, stated the press release.