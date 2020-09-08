PM Zaev: North Macedonia marks Independence Day free and open to the world

Skopje, 8 September 2020 (MIA) – At a central outdoor event marking Independence Day in Skopje, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said the yearning for an independent country was a centuries-long ideal in the Macedonian history.

Addressing many guests, including top state officials, diplomats and members of the media, Zaev stressed that the nation is celebrating its independence, the aspiration of many generations, free and open to the world.

“Independence Day, September 8, 1991, will be remembered as the day when we came together, united, to complete our statehood and chose a path filled with mutual understanding, happiness and prosperity. NATO and the European Union were important strategic guidelines. Today, North Macedonia is NATO’s 30th member and a country on its way to join the EU,” the PM said.

Referring to turmoil in the past and coming challenges and priorities, Zaev pledged the country would remain on the way it has already paved – a civic state, free homeland of all the citizens and all ethnic communities, and a society for all with European future.

The fight for justice is the ultimate goal, he vowed.

“It is time for order, justice and discipline. The new government is waging an uncompromising fight against corruption and crime everywhere. It’s the key story. Laws have been adopted, now is the time we implemented them swiftly and to the letter. Those refusing to abide by the law will be brought before the law,” the Prime Minister said.

A flag-changing ceremony marked the start of the central celebration, organized in line with COVID-19 safety protocols, which also included a performance of the national anthem. A video with messages on the 29th anniversary of North Macedonia’s independence was also featured.

Earlier, PM Zaev was joined by several of his ministers to lay wreaths on the graves of former presidents Kiro Gligorov and Boris Trajkovski. A Parliament delegation also laid wreaths to commemorate the country’s first and second head of state respectively.