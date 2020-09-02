PM Zaev meets U.S. Ambassador to North Macedonia Byrnes

Skopje, 2 September 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev met Wednesday with U.S. Ambassador to North Macedonia Kate Marie Byrnes and told her that the government remains committed to strategic partnership with the U.S. in order to promote economic growth, education, rule of law and fight against corruption.

Ambassador Byrnes congratulated PM Zaev for re-election and wished success to the new government in implementing its program and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Zaev underlined at the meeting that the political situation in North Macedonia has significantly improved since 2017 when he first took office, adding that democracy has been restored, disputes with neighbors have been solved, North Macedonia has joined NATO and is awaiting the formal start of EU talks.

“Although faced with health and economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re confident of a positive outcome due to cooperation with the U.S. and other NATO allies who aided us during the crisis,” he said.

Ambassador Byrnes noted that she and Zaev are meeting for the first time as NATO allies, adding that the U.S. is ready to take bilateral relations to the next level, by supporting direct investments, and cooperation in areas of energy, digital economy and cybersecurity, in line with NATO security protocols.