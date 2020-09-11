PM Zaev meets Montenegro Ambassador Petrovic

Skopje, 10 September 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Montenegro Ambassador Marija Petrovic agreed Thursday that both countries foster excellent friendship and cooperation while respecting the same EU and NATO values.

Zaev and Petrovic assessed that North Macedonia plays a constructive role in the enhancement of regional relations, a good example of citizens showing democratic maturity and opting for the rule of law and democratic values, the Government said in a press release.

Ambassador Petrovic conveyed the congratulations of Montenegro PM Dusko Markovic to counterpart Zaev, wishing him success in the new four-year term.

Interlocutors agreed that both countries will continue to improve bilateral relations accompanied by effective trade and economic cooperation, reads the press release.