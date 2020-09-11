PM Zaev meets Croatian Ambassador Tiganj

Skopje, 10 September 2020 (MIA) – Croatian Ambassador Nives Tiganj congratulated Thursday Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on the formation of the new Government, reaffirming Croatia’s continual support to North Macedonia’s European integration process.

PM Zaev thanked Ambassador Tiganj for Croatia’s friendly support to North Macedonia’s democratic and Euro-Atlantic processes, extending an invitation to counterpart Andrej Plenkovic to visit Skopje, the Government said in a press release.

“All neighbors are our friends, we do not have any open issues and we are successfully building one society for all citizens. Economic development, better living standard and rule of law will be in the Government’s focus. Croatia’s experiences are valuable and cooperation will continue both in Euro-Atlantic and bilateral terms,” said Zaev.

Interlocutors agreed that the country’s European progress requires responsible behavior by everyone, contributing to the perspectives of the citizens and the state, reads the press release.