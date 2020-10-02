0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

PM Zaev meets Belgian Ambassador Meurice

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev met Friday with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium, Frédéric Meurice, who said the Government's efforts for progress in the Euro-integration process have been recognized, along with its achievements in good-neighborly relations.

Ivan Kolekjevski 2 October 2020 16:58
