PM Zaev invited to attend Athens conference organized by ‘The Economist’

Skopje, 6 September 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has been invited to take part in a conference in Athens organised by ‘The Economist’.

PM Zaev, government sources tell MIA, is likely to accept the invitation.

The 24th Roundtable with the Government of Greece, an annual event organized by ‘The Economist’, is set to take place September 15-16 at Lagonissi, MIA reports from Athens.

According to event agenda, if PM Zaev accepts the invitation, he will participate in a panel discussion on the Western Balkans, alongside former President of Montenegro Filip Vujanović, former Serbian President Boris Tadic, former PM of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdzija and former Greek FM Dora Bakoyannis.

The panel will focus on EU enlargement, reforms to be implemented and enhancement of trade and investment.

Other conference participants include: Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, Greek cabinet members, ambassadors, etc.

In 2019, now ex-FM Nikola Dimitrov represented North Macedonia at the 23rd edition of the conference.