PM Zaev in Athens: North Macedonia wants to take part in construction of Alexandroupolis LNG terminal

Skopje, 15 September 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev met Tuesday in Athens with Christos Copelouzos, CEO of Copelouzos Group, the founding shareholder of company Gastrade S.A.

PM Zaev, accompanied by Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi, expressed North Macedonia’s interest to take part in the construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal near Alexandroupolis (Greece), which would represent a new, independent entry point for natural gas supply of countries in Southeast Europe, the Government said in a press release.

Gastrade is developing the LNG floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) offshore Alexandroupolis, located 17,6 km southwest of the port of Alexandroupolis and will have an LNG storage capacity of 170,000 cubic meters and a natural gas supply capacity that will exceed 5.5 billion cubic meters per year. The floating unit will be connected to the National Natural Gas System of Greece via a 28 km long pipeline, through which the regasified LNG will be transmitted to the markets of Greece, Bulgaria and the wider region, from Romania, Serbia and North Macedonia to Hungary, Moldova and Ukraine.

The LNG Terminal in Alexandroupolis is expected to be operational in early 2023.