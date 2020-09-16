PM Zaev: European nations must unite in critical times amid pandemic

Skopje, 16 September 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who is paying a two-day working visit to Greece, on Tuesday night had a dinner with Greece’s ex-PM Alexis Tsipras and France’s ex-President Francois Hollande.

Writing on Facebook, Zaev said they agreed that ‘this is a time when alongside the national interests of every country, we are also sharing solidarity and cohesion so as to make another step toward a better joint future.’

“We’re wrapping up the first working day of the conference in Athens organized by The Economist with a conclusion that in critical times, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the nations in Europe have to join forces in handling of the threat on public health, on the economy and on the society,” Zaev wrote.

The COVID-19 pandemic, he noted, has drastically changed our everyday lives. “But, we are here, together, to become stronger, to overcome the threat that has triggered a health, economic and social crisis.”

On Wednesday, as part of his working visit to Athens, PM Zaev will meet with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras.

Zaev is in Athens to attend the annual conference, organized by The Economist, titled “24th Roundtable with the Government of Greece”. He is scheduled to take part in a panel dedicated on the Western Balkans together with Albanian PM Edi Rama.