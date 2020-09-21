PM Zaev, Bosnian Ambassador discuss regional cooperation

Skopje, 21 September 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev met Monday with the Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Dragan Jaćimović, who congratulated Zaev on his re-election wishing him success in maintaining stability and prosperity for all citizens.

Both Zaev and Jaćimović praised the strong friendly ties fostered by the two countries, concluding that there are no open bilateral issues, the government said in a press release.

They also discussed ways to improve cooperation in economy, energy, tourism and the areas of interest for the citizens of the two countries.

“At the meeting, regional cooperation initiatives were welcomed and preparedness was expressed for cooperation aimed at meeting the EU integration strategic goal shared by both North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina,” said the press release.