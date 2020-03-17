PM Spasovski to participate in video conference on 2020 Western Balkans Summit

Skopje, 17 March 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski is to participate Tuesday in a video conference on 2020 Western Balkans Summit held under the auspices of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

The participants in video conference will discuss about the cooperation on current issues in interest to the citizens and the EU enlargement.

The prime ministers of the Western Balkans and European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi will take part in the video conference, government’s press service said.