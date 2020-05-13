PM Spasovski: Third set of economic measures being finalized

Skopje, 13 May 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski on Wednesday held the third meeting with members of the Economic Council, experts, the National Bank Governor, representatives of the chambers of commerce and trade unions.

Participants discussed the third set of economic measures, set to be adopted by the government, it said in a press release.

PM Spasovski said the third set of measures aims at supporting the citizens and the economy.

Participants also discussed the current economic state of play amid the health crisis, the surplus package included in the two previous sets of measures, and projections for possible revitalization of the economy.

The exchanged views, suggestions and proposals regarding the new measures will be taken into account when finalizing the new set of economic measures, said the press release.

In addition to Spasovski, Deputy PM for economic affairs Mila Carovska, Deputy PM for European affairs Bujar Osmani, who is also in charge with coordinating international assistance during the health and economic crisis, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi, Agriculture Minister Trajan Dimkobski, Transport Minister Goran Sugareski, Environment Minister Naser Nuredini and Deputy Finance Minister Shiret Elezi were also in attendance.