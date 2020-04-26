PM Spasovski thanks EU for assistance in joint fight against coronavirus

Skopje, 26 April 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski thanked Sunday in a Facebook post the European Union for the support it has offered North Macedonia in the fight against the coronavirus.

As the world is faced with a global epidemic, read the PM’s post, the EU has shown solidarity in the best way possible and proven that we can overcome this challenge together.

“I’d like to thank the EU for the support it has offered us in the fight against the coronavirus. EUR 4 million have been allocated for procurement of immediate medical supplies, including ventilators, face masks, ICU equipment, tests, etc, aimed to strengthen the capacities of our healthcare system,” Spasovski wrote.

With EU assistance, healthcare workers in North Macedonia will also receive gloves, visors, protective goggles, face masks and other protective equipment.

“We’ve signed a contract with the EU on joint procurement of medical equipment, which enables us to get all the equipment we need for less money, but still following EU quality standards. Assistance for North Macedonia in the form of generators, family tents, mattresses, blankets, etc, was granted via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The EU has also donated: EUR 3 million direct budget support, EUR 9 million of direct support for small and medium enterprises set to start in the autumn, EUR 40 million as support for small and micro enterprises and active employment measures and EUR 10 million for possible health and other urgent needs that may occur in future,” read Spasovsk’s post.

He underlined that on April 22, the European Commission proposed to the EU Council and European Parliament EUR 160 million of macro financial assistance for the budget of the country in the form of loans to manage the fiscal consequences of the crisis caused by COVID-19.

“The European Union and its member states have been our biggest allies and supporters since the county’s independence. As the world is faced with a global epidemic, the EU has shown solidarity in the best way possible and proven that we can overcome this challenge together. We thank the EU and promise to implement its institutional standards. Together we will defeat the coronavirus, overcome its effects and speed up the process our our European integration. This will benefit both North Macedonia and the EU,” read Spasovski’s post.