PM Spasovski tests negative for COVID-19, remains in home isolation

Skopje, 1 June 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski posted Monday via Facebook that he has tested negative for coronavirus, but will remain in home isolation until he receives further recommendations from epidemiologists.

“I’ve just found out that I have tested negative for COVID-19. I show no symptoms, but will remain in home isolation until I receive further recommendations from epidemiologists,” read Spasovski’s post.

He wished a speedy recovery to all who have been infected with the virus and called on citizens to respect measures and help the healthcare system keep coronavirus clusters under control.