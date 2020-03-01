0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

PM Spasovski sends Forgiveness Day message

On Prochka (Forgiveness Day), caretaker Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski sent a message saying that forgiveness and reconciliation help to build a community of people filled with love for one another, as well as mutual respect.

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 1 March 2020 12:01

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close
Close