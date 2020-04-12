PM Spasovski sends Easter Sunday greeting to Catholic believers

Skopje, 12 April 2020 (MIA) – This year, we’re celebrating one of the brightest holidays in lockdown, as a feat of each and every one of us, as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic, caretaker Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski says in an Easter greeting on Sunday to all the faithful of the Catholic Church and Skopje Bishop Kiro Stojanov.

In wishing a happy Easter, Spasovski calls on people to stay home, protect themselves and their loved ones in the peace and tranquility of their home, moving towards a brighter new future.

“With the resurrection of Jesus Christ, something new happened, something that changed humankind and the world and became a great hope of victory over all hardship and injustice,” the PM said.

He pointed out that this year we’re facing an unknown and powerful enemy that’s threatening our lives and the lives of our loved ones. However, he voiced confidence that “we’ll all come out stronger and better with this holiday celebrating the victory of life over death.”

“Christ is risen! Stay home!” Spasovski’s greting says.