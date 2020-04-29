PM Spasovski’s second coronavirus test comes back negative

Skopje, 29 April 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski posted Wednesday on Facebook that his second coronavirus test has come back negative and called on citizens to respect measures and recommendations.

“It’s very important we all respect measures and recommendations. We can all help improve public health and return to normal life. Thank you for all the support. We have to continue being careful and abide by preventive measures. Wear face masks, maintain two-meter distance from others, take care of yourselves and others. By respecting measures you save lives. We can beat COVID-19 faster and easier if we work together,” Spasovski posted.