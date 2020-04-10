PM Spasovski: Respecting measures crucial for protecting individual, public health

Skopje, 10 April 2020 (MIA) – Citizens should realize that the most important thing to do now is respect measures. Rest assured that if we do this, we’re one step closer to accomplishing our goals, that is, stop the virus from spreading and protect individual and public health, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski posted on Facebook.

He underlined that through measures adopted by the government, 2,450 face masks, 22,000 protective gloves, 300 coats, 60 hazmat suits, 1,000 pairs of protective footwear, 20 pairs of safety goggles, and a certain amount of visors, have been distributed to the Kumanovo hospital and the town’s public health center.

“Doctors from Shtip and Skopje have been reallocated to the Kumanovo hospital to manage activities at the infectious diseases wing. Healthcare professionals working outside the city have also been redeployed to the Kumanovo hospital,” read Spasovski’s post.

At the initiative of the Health Ministry, the post added, Kumanovo medical technicians underwent training following WHO guidelines on how to treat COVID-19 patients, while the town’s emergency medical service received a fully-equipped ambulance.

“Efforts have been made since 2017 to improve healthcare in Kumanovo. Healthcare workers never faltered. Let’s follow their example and offer our support. It’s hard. We’ve never faced this level of physical and social isolation before, but we grow stronger with each passing day. Now is the time we unite in battle against the threat of the virus. Let’s join forces to put all of this behind us,” read Spasovski’s post.