PM Spasovski reminds people to take care of mental health during coronavirus crisis

Skopje, 4 April 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski shared a video on Facebook reminding people how to take care of their mental health needs during the coronavirus crisis.

The video contains ways for people how to look after of their mental health as to minimize watching, reading or listening to news about coronavirus, to maintain daily routine and normal activities, to relax and stay positive, to maintain regular physical activity, to eat healthy foods and to stay in contact with family and friends.

Health Minister Venko Filipche also posted the same video on his Facebook.