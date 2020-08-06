PM Spasovski remembers 2016 deadly floods in Skopje

Skopje, 6 August 2020 (MIA) – Writing on Facebook, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski says the deadly storm that hit the capital Skopje four years ago should never be forgotten.

“It is with sadness that we remember August 6, when four years ago Skopje was hit by a deadly storm that caused floods in the villages of Stajkovci, Smilkovci, Singelikj and Aracinovo. The storm claimed the lives of 22 people,” he says.

Today, Spasovski adds, life has been restored to normal in these Skopje settlements where streets have been repaired, riverbeds have been cleaned and a new sewage network has been constructed.

“The citizens are still remembering the aid they received, the heroism and solidarity demonstrated by our citizens from all over the country,” the PM says in his Facebook post.